Is Manchester City and Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to win their first trophy of the season, a week after losing their FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea which ended their chances of an unprecedented quadruple.

After sacking Jose Mourinho on Monday, Spurs interim manager Ryan Mason became the youngest boss in Premier League history when his team won 2-1 against Southampton.

The 29-year-old could win Spurs’ first major trophy since 2008 in just his second match in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Winks; Moura, Kane, Son

Odds:

Manchester City: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Tottenham: 5/1

Prediction:

Manchester City have lost momentum recently, but we think that they will still pick up their first trophy of the season against Tottenham. Unfortunately for Ryan Mason, the potential absence of the talismanic Harry Kane, or at least a hindered version of the England striker, hurts their chances significantly. We’ll go for 3-1 City.

