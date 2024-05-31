Manchester City Step Up Interest In This Bundesliga Playmaker: A Good Move?

After a long spell at Dinamo Zagreb, Dani Olmo arrived at RB Leipzig in the winter of 2020. He made progress over the years and emerged as an elite name on the team sheet. Not only at the club level but also in the international arena, he has proved his talent.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY – APRIL 13: Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Despite struggling with a couple of injuries, Olmo added eight goals and provided five assists in 25 games this season. He averaged 2.2 shots, 1.3 key passes, and 1.3 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Spanish attacker is known for his creative work in the final third. He is technically strong and an intelligent footballer. With great dribbling and accurate passing skills, he is rated highly in world football. Another notable aspect of the youngster is he can operate in all the positions up front.

A perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s system

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola have enjoyed players who are technically sound and versatile. They always look for talents who can play short passes and can build attacks. With the uncertainty over the future of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva at Etihad Stadium, the club are desperate to find replacements.

Hence, the signing of Dani Olmo would be a move in the right direction. The 26-year-old is an experienced campaigner and would require little time to adjust in the Premier League. He is also reportedly open to making a switch but only if he gets an exciting project.

In that aspect, there could be no club better than the Citizens as he would have the opportunity to fight for the major trophies. The English club will have to trigger the €60m release clause if they want to sign him in the summer.