Manchester City star training with Serie A giants after dramatic international axe

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been using the facilities of an Italian top-flight club as part of pre-season preparations.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a sensational exit from Manchester City this summer, was dramatically left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Grealish was axed from an initial 33-man training squad ahead of the tournament, as the Manchester City forward unexpectedly missed out on a place within the 26-man travelling team.

The Englishman has been integral to the Three Lions in previous years and helped Pep Guardiola’s side to a landmark treble during the 2022/23 season, making 50 appearances, as Manchester City won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup.

Grealish struggled throughout the recent campaign however, making just 10 Premier League starts for the Sky Blues in a campaign ravaged by a series of injury setbacks.

The 28-year-old failed to feature in any of the Blues’ crucial concluding matches, with Grealish’s last Manchester City appearance coming against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in early May.

The forward registered an assist for England during a pre-tournament friendly at St James’ Park, although Grealish didn’t feature for Manchester City against West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season or in the FA Cup Final loss to Manchester United.

The former Aston Villa captain has already started preparing for the 2024/25 season however, using facilities at the Juventus academy in Italy to train during the off-season.

The hard work does not stop for @JackGrealish! 👏🥵 pic.twitter.com/V6Juohtaop — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 21, 2024

Grealish can also be expected to be part of Manchester City’s pre-season tour squad to the United States next month, with the Premier League champions involved in a four-match tour across America.

The Sky Blues will play friendlies against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea, with matches taking place in North Carolina, New York, Orlando and Ohio.