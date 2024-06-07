Manchester City star says he’d urge United target to join him at Etihad and snub Red Devils interest

Despite garnering widespread interest across Europe, it remains to be seen if Joao Neves will part ways with Benfica this summer.

The 19-year-old prospect has given no indication of his preferred next steps in his career, having cemented a first-team role with his boyhood club over the past season.

As such, Neves has been chosen by Roberto Martinez to represent his native Portugal at the Euros, where he’ll likely catch the eye of even more potential suitors should he play an integral role throughout the tournament.

Benfica, like with most of their developing talents, are reluctant to part ways with Neves, hence setting his release clause at a whopping €120 million (£102m). It was reported earlier this week that Manchester United had tested the club’s resolve with a £51m bid, but this was swiftly rebuffed by president Rui Costa and Co.

Some outlets have, however, suggested that a fee closer to £85m could be enough to force Benfica’s hand and get a deal over the line.

While the teenager tries to push the transfer speculation out of his mind and gear up for the Euros, the media have taken their chance to try and gain more clarity on the situation. In a press conference on Friday, Bernardo Silva was quizzed on the rumours surrounding his compatriot – particularly over United’s pursuit of Neves.

Silva urges Neves to snub United interest

“I’d tell him to go to Manchester City,” the winger responded, as cited by O Joga. “It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him. As a Portuguese [international] and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.”

He continued: “[Pep] Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. João Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game. He won’t be a cheap player. It won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act. Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

