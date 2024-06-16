Manchester City star receives staggering £740,000-per-week offer as Premier League champions await Barca payment

Days two and three of the 2024 summer transfer window brought about plenty of twists and turns from one Manchester City insider, both in terms of arrivals and exits.

The Premier League champions could yet turn to the left-back market this summer, according to one report, as the club continue to monitor developments concerning Chelsea’s on-loan starlet Ian Maatsen and Borussia Dortmund.

In terms of outgoings, it has been reported that Manchester City’s Ederson is the subject of a mind-blowing financial offer from Saudi Arabia, as the Brazilian continues to mull over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

There has also been developments concerning the future of Pep Guardiola, as rumours over the Catalan’s future continue to take various twists and turns as the final year of his Manchester City contract fast approaches with football ongoing over the summer.

Following days two and three of the summer transfer window, here is everything that has been said about what could potentially be on the horizon concerning Manchester City and their business in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Arrivals

Manchester City have ‘minimal’ scouting presence at the ongoing 2024 European Championships in Germany. In terms of knowing who the Premier League champions want this summer, and the pedigree/profile, ‘homework has already been done’, with ‘at least three more’ on top of incoming winger Savio. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo, X)

Manchester City and Aston Villa are two sides interested in Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen, if a deal to take him to Borussia Dortmund is not agreed, with the German side struggling to afford the player’s £35 million Stamford Bridge release clause. (Graeme Bailey, HITC)

Departures

Fiorentina and Bologna are monitoring the situation of Liam Delap this summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

A return to Brazil for Kayky is ‘practically ruled out’, with the player’s representatives trying to secure a loan in Europe. The 21-year-old is now ‘in the final stretch’ of recovery from an ACL injury. (Rômulo Giacomin)

Manchester City have asked for €15 million to sell Sergio Gomez, an outlay seen as ‘inaccessible’ at this moment in time by Real Sociedad, who are therefore ‘ready to explore creative formulas’. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City have told Barcelona officials to ‘stop wasting our time’ on Joao Cancelo. Any further loan request will cost them 35% of the player’s £25 million asking price and include a ‘cast-iron purchase agreement’ next summer. City are also still owed over £20 million on Ferran Torres. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo, X)

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany wants to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, while the pair remain close from their time together at Manchester City. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo, X)

Ederson has a financial offer from Saudi Arabia said to be worth £740,000 per-week. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo, X)

If Joao Palhinha leaves Fulham this summer, the Cottagers would be interested in Kalvin Phillips. Celtic and Rangers are also keen, as well as Atalanta. Manchester City are willing to cover all of his wages to get the Englishman off the books. (Graeme Bailey, HITC)

Jack Grealish could look to leave Manchester City in pursuit of more regular football. Pep Guardiola is ‘not completely convinced’ by the winger. A deal is thought to be difficult for any interested parties due to high wages and City looking to receive a big fee. (Pete O’Rourke, Football Insider)

Contract Renewals

Pep Guardiola has a proposal which would see him extend his Manchester City stay by another 12 months, until June 2026, with a rolling 12-month renewal review. An open offer to join City Football Group’s New York City FC is also on the table. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo, X)

While Pep Guardiola’s decision on his future will not be decided by money, Manchester City are prepared to offer him a ‘significant increase’ on his current £20 million-a-year wages. (Simon Mullock, The Mirror)

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.