Manchester City star receives eye-watering £38 million-per-year contract offer from Saudi Arabia

An eye-watering potential annual salary of £38 million has been placed in front of Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson by Saudi Arabian officials.

The Brazilian international has been widely linked with a shock Etihad Stadium exit since the conclusion of the last campaign, in a season that saw Ederson succumb to a number of injuries through in-game clashes.

As a direct result, Stefan Ortega was granted more opportunities to impress in a Manchester City shirt than he would have expected at the start of the campaign, starring in matches against the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea across competitions.

Having proven to be largely faultless in all of his outings, coupled alongside his determination to displace Ederson at the Etihad Stadium, a fresh proposal from the Middle-East may have given Stefan Ortega hope that his opportunity could only be a matter of weeks away.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, the Etihad Stadium’s number one choice between the sticks, Ederson, has now received a financial offer from Saudi Arabia said to be worth £740,000 per-week.

Manchester City have been linked with several goalkeepers over the last few months in light of concerns over Ederson’s future, both in terms of a new number one within Pep Guardiola’s squad, or to take up the role of back-up.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan was spoken of as a potential target for the Premier League champions, whilst reports from Portugal claimed that Manchester City had been monitoring the performances of FC Porto’s Diogo Costa.

Elsewhere and Werder Bremen shot-stopper Michael Zetterer was momentarily linked with interest from Manchester City as a potential back-up target, however the German has instead opted to remain in the Bundesliga with his current employers.