Manchester City star prefers Real Madrid move over other options

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has been linked with an exit from the club in the last few weeks, as he seeks a bigger role in the team. One of the sides interested in him are Atletico Madrid, but if it were up to the Argentine, then he would head to their rivals.

Atletico would be delighted to bring in Alvarez, and have dispatched Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul to persuade him while on Argentina duty. However City seem likely to demand a permanent deal rather than a loan, and Atletico’s finances are not up to the task, while competition Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea could be. According to The Athletic though, Alvarez’s dream move would be to Real Madrid, although any deal is impossible, due to the already stacked forward line at the club.

Unless City do decide to accept a loan offer or a sale much lower than the reported €80m price tag, then it seems unlikely that he could head anywhere else in Spain either. Barcelona were interested in him at River Plate too, but decided to go after Ferran Torres instead.