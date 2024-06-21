Manchester City star Grealish gets fans talking after Juventus training video

Manchester City star Jack Grealish got fans talking during his summer vacation when confirming on Instagram he was training in Juventus facilities.

He had been hoping to be in Germany at this stage to participate in EURO 2024 with England, but was surprisingly cut from the squad by manager Gareth Southgate.

So instead he had to organise a summer holiday and posted a video on his Instagram Stories where he was clearly surrounded by signs showing he was at a Juventus Academy.

It got supporters talking, but considering Manchester City paid over €117m to sign him from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, a move to Juventus would be improbable.

His performances this season for City weren’t good enough for a place in the England squad, as he scored three goals and provided three assists in 36 competitive matches.

At the very least, Grealish was enjoying the Italian weather, as he noted it was 8pm and 25 degrees Centigrade. “Perfect.”

Grealish enjoying Juventus surroundings