Manchester City star excluded from 26-man England squad for European Championship

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship in Germany.

The 28-year-old is the latest major omission from the England squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer, with Gareth Southgate set to name a 26-man travelling squad later this week.

The exclusion of Grealish comes following the omission of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as well as James Maddison, Harry Maguire, Curtis Jones, James Trafford and Jamal Quansah.

Grealish starred for England at the European Championship in 2021 and impressed as a substitute during a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, registering an assist during the 3-0 win at St James’ Park.

The Manchester City forward has struggled during the 2023/24 campaign however, with the Englishman having failed to feature for Pep Guardiola since early May, as well as having made just 26 starts over the course of the season.

Grealish was integral to the Blues’ treble triumph in 2023, making 50 appearances for the Sky Blues, as Manchester City lifted the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup.

David Ornstein reports that the 28-year-old has been omitted from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament, after the England boss chose to announce a wider 33-man training squad for two pre-tournament friendlies.

Manchester City trio John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden are all expected to be maintained for the competition in Germany, with England’s first match coming against Serbia on Sunday 16th June.

England will also face Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.