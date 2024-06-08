Manchester City star Erling Haaland plotting investment in Spanish football club following back-to-back promotion

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is considering extending his investment portfolio to include Spanish football club Marbella FC.

The 23-year-old has a growing investment portfolio away from football, with Haaland having already made investments in hair bands, real estate and biopharmaceutical businesses through his company Pillage 3 AS in Norway.

Haaland recently acquired 600,000 shares in Oslo-based bank Maritime & Merchant, with the Manchester City striker owning around 0.7% of the company, although the investment last month may only be his first of the summer.

The Norwegian netted a hat-trick against Kosovo on Wednesday evening, with the forward having scored 38 goals for Manchester City during the 2023/24 campaign, as Haaland clinched a second successive Premier League Golden Boot award.

The 23-year-old won his second Premier League title last month, and has already netted a whopping 90 goals for the Sky Blues since his £51 million arrival from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022.

The striker is one of the most high-profile players on the planet, and as well as becoming a two-time Premier League winner, the Norway striker has also lifted the UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Haaland could be set to undertake a new role within football however, with the striker linked with becoming a shareholder in Spanish club Marbella FC, alongside his father.

Sport Witness relays claims from outlet Estadio Deportivo, who report that both Haaland and his father Alfie Haaland are considering an investment in Spanish side Marbella FC, with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro having recently become a shareholder.

The Haaland family reportedly believe an investment into the third-tier football club could further help integrate themselves into the Marbella lifestyle, where the 23-year-old commonly spends time on holiday.

The lower-league club have secured back-to-back promotions via the play-offs this season and have been acquiring investment in a bid to climb the footballing ladder in Spain.