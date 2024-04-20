Manchester City star Erling Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Erling Haaland is a doubt for Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday (20 April).

The Norwegian striker was surprisingly substituted prior to extra time of the Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

City’s treble dreams were ended in a penalty shootout.

Pep Guardiola revealed after the game the 23-year-old asked to be withdrawn but did not give a reason why.

Speaking on Friday, the Man City boss confirmed his forward had suffered an injury but still gave little indication as to how serious.