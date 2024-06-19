Manchester City star could be ruled out until mid-September due to extended summer holiday requirements

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad could be without the services of Julian Alvarez until mid-September due to a potential requirement for extended holidays.

The versatile forward excelled during the last season under Pep Guardiola, in his most productive campaign to date in European football since making the switch from River Plate in the summer market of 2022.

Alvarez joined Manchester City at the same time as Erling Haaland, and the pair have largely battled it out for the leading striking role since, with the former happy to rotate between number nine and various positions across the attacking line and midfield.

With Kevin De Bruyne ruled out for the best part of six months last season due to hamstring surgery, Julian Alvarez operated alongside Phil Foden in the attacking midfield roles, going on to score 19 goals and provide 13 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

As such, it will come as no surprise to hear of Argentina targeting the player’s services for both the immediately upcoming Copa America and the summer Olympic Games in Paris. But what would the latter mean for Manchester City and their own schedule?

As highlighted by The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Julian Alvarez would be granted ‘two to three weeks off’ after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, should the Manchester City striker be selected by Argentina for the tournament.

With the men’s gold medal match taking place on August 10, and Alvarez currently being away with his nation at Copa America, the 24-year-old could conclude his summer break by the end of August or start of September.

However, there is then international break in early September, and Alvarez would most likely play for Argentina in matches against Chile and Colombia, meaning a return to City may not come until the home clash with Brentford in the Premier League in mid-September.

Alongside concerns over Julian Alvarez’s availability amongst supporters are also doubts over whether the Argentina superstar will be present as a Manchester City player next season, with growing doubts over his future.

There is a wide belief that the player is eyeing increased opportunities in the striker position next season, and with that being unlikely to be possible at the Etihad Stadium due to Erling Haaland’s status in the squad, Alvarez has instructed his representatives to listen to offers.

Amongst the early potential suitors reported across the media include La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain in light of Kylian Mbappe’s exit. There is also a belief that Premier League rivals Chelsea have sounded out the possibility of the signing.