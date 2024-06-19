Manchester City star confirms intent on transfer future as Bayern Munich emerge as shock suitor

In what may have been the quietest day of the transfer window so far, day six still brought about some clarity surrounding the futures of Manchester City stars.

On the subject of possible arrivals, Wednesday brought about nothing, although there was some positive news surrounding the future of Pep Guardiola. More on that as this round-up progresses tonight.

As for outgoings, there was a little more to bring you this evening, with total clarity surrounding the intent of one of Manchester City’s defenders, while another first-team star attracts interest from Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

Despite the relatively low amount of updates concerning the Premier League champions, here is your round-up of everything concerning Manchester City in the way of arrivals, departures, and potential contract renewals.

Arrivals

N/A

Departures

Joao Cancelo: “I really like being at Barça, I am very comfortable… My family, my daughter, my wife also. We hope that next year we will be here!” (Futbol Emotion)

Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich are showing interest in Sergio Gomez. (Deportes COPE Gipuzkoa)

Contract Renewals

There is a ‘growing feeling’ from employees within City Football Group that Pep Guardiola can be persuaded to sign on at Manchester City for a 10th year. The visit to see owner, Sheikh Mansour has ‘clearly changed the mood music’ around him. (Tolmie’s Hairdoo)

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.