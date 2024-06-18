Manchester City star backs Chelsea ace to make big impact at Euro 2024

Manchester City star Phil Foden believes Cole Palmer will have a big impact for England at Euro 2024 as the tournament progresses.

Palmer’s brilliant season, which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year resulted in him being named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Germany.

England got off to a winning start on Sunday night against Serbia, but Palmer was an unused substitute and will no doubt be hoping he features against Denmark on Thursday.

Foden backs Palmer to have impact at Euros

Palmer hadn’t made an England squad before last November, but such has been his rise people have been discussing whether he should be in the starting line-up.

Whilst Palmer will have to wait a little longer for his first taste of action for the Three Lions at a major tournament, Foden who knows him well from their time at City has backed the 22-year-old to make a big impact in Germany.

Foden believes Palmer can make big impact at Euro 2024.

“Me and Cole have been hanging out quite a lot on camp,” he said via England’s X account.

“We’ve been going to the sauna and steam [room], playing a bit of paddle. Someone I know really well from my club, he’s a close friend.

“I’ve been training with them for many years at City. I know his talent and how good he is. He can only get better.

“He’s someone that I can see can have a big effect on the tournament when he gets his opportunity so looking forward to it.”

It came as a surprise to some that Southgate opted to introduce Bowen over Palmer against Serbia, but all the former City man can do is train hard, wait for his opportunity and then make the most of it.

To have someone of Palmer’s quality on the bench is a huge plus because he has the ability to change a game, something which come the knockout stages will be vital.