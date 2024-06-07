Are Manchester City set to swoop for a Crystal Palace star?

With the summer transfer window looming on the horizon, Manchester City continue to be linked with a host of players. The champions will be looking to strengthen their squad as they chase a fifth consecutive Premier League title next season. One player City have again been linked with is Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

A report from Fichajes indicates that Manchester City have made Eze one of their top targets this summer. Fichajes reports that the world champions were interested in signing the playmaker last summer. Furthermore, Fichajes also reports that City were put off by Crystal Palace’s asking price of €70 million. This summer the asking price from Crystal Palace has risen to €90 million Fichajes. Despite this Fichajes adds that Manchester City will reportedly push on for a move for the England international.

Eberechi Eze is a player who has risen to prominence at Crystal Palace. He has become one of the premier playmakers in the Premier League. This season he had another superb campaign for Palace. He scored 11 goals and added 6 assists for Palace this season in all competitions. He clearly has the talent to play at the highest level. Eze is currently on international duty with England as they continue preparations for Euro 24. If he can show his talents at the tournament it may set the scene for a move to a bigger club for Eze.

There appears to be a need for another attacking midfielder in City’s squad. After dominating English football for the past 7 seasons it does appear that a refresh of the City squad may be on the cards. There are also question marks surrounding the future of Kevin De Bruyne. If the Belgian international was to leave City this summer Eze could be the ideal replacement for the Manchester City legend.

It appears that a busy summer may lie ahead for Manchester City. Based on the new report from Fichajes a potential move for Eberechi Eze may be on the cards.