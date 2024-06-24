Manchester City set for major cash boost following completed Aston Villa transfer agreement

Premier League champions Manchester City are poised for yet another significant cash boost through the activation of a sell-on clause, as detailed in a new report.

It is an approach that many supporters of the Etihad Stadium club have become very familiar with when it comes to outgoings for talents that are held in high-regard amongst Manchester City coaching staff.

Manchester City have included countless sell-on clauses in recent transfer agreements over the past few markets, with several coming to fruition in the last few months and many more expected to emerge in the coming seasons.

One example includes the deal that took midfielder Tommy Doyle to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an initial £5 million agreement, with Manchester City retaining a 50 per cent sell-on for any future move for the 22-year-old.

The latest sell-on involving Manchester City concerns Douglas Luiz, who originally left the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019, having failed to be granted a work permit for Pep Guardiola’s side.

As per the information of transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano, there is now a verbal agreement in place over the transfer of Douglas Luiz to Juventus, as well as Samuel Iling Jr and Enzo Barrenechea heading in the opposite direction to Aston Villa.

That deal also includes a further €28 million as a cash sum, with Manchester City’s sell-on clause included in the original deal that sent Luiz to Villa Park expected to take into account the full valuation of the deal.

Previous reports have indicated that the Premier League champions retain a 20 per cent sell-on fee of any transfer for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, meaning a healthy boost to the club’s finances through the move for the Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester City have also been subjected to a sell-on clause in recent transfer business, having secured the services of rising USA talent Cavan Sullivan from the Philadelphia Union in March.

According to a report around the deal, it was claimed at the time that Manchester City would be expected to pay around $2 million up front for the 14-year-old, potentially rising to $5 million with add-ons, and the MLS club keeping a ‘sizeable’ sell-on clause.

Elsewhere and City reached an agreement with Newcastle during the last January transfer window over the exit of Alfie Harrison, with the deal for the academy midfielder potentially rising from a ‘small fee’ up-front to £3.5 million, and City inserting a 40 per cent sell-on.