Are Manchester City set to enter the race for a Crystal Palace winger?

Could Manchester City be set to enter the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise? The French winger is one of the most dynamic and exciting wingers in the Premier League and he appears destined for a move to a big club this summer. There is no shortage of suitors for Olise but are the world champions set to enter the race for his signature?

David Ornstein has reported for the Athletic that Chelsea are the first team to make contact with Crystal Palace in regards to signing Olise. Furthermore, Ornstein reports that Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been in contact with Palace in regards to potentially signing Michael Olise.

Michael Olise could be a player that is too good not to sign.

As it stands currently Manchester City does have options to play on the right wing. Bernardo Silva primarily plays out wide on the right in Pep Guardiola’s best lineup. Phil Foden is another player who plays on the right wing and drifts centrally on occasion. There is also Oscar Bobb who has the talent and potential to develop into a dangerous weapon for the world champions. But the champions do appear in need of one more player who can play on the right wing. With this in mind, Michael Olise may be a player who is too good not to sign and a player ideally suited to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

There were times during the 23/24 season when Olise’s season was disrupted by hamstring injuries. But when he was fully fit he showed he is one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League. In 19 appearances for Crystal Palace last season he scored 10 goals and added 6 assists. There is no reason to believe if he wasn’t injured so often he couldn’t have had an even more damaging season. His creativity and eye for goal would be a welcome addition to City’s squad.

It is clear that Olise is one of the top young talents in the Premier League. This alone would make him a player that Manchester City would have an interest in adding to their squad. This coupled with his prodigious talent makes him a player who may be too good not to sign for the world champions if the chance is presented to sign him.

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney shares his thoughts on City’s interest in Michael Olise in the video below. City’s reported interest in Olise is a story to watch for as the summer transfer window progresses.