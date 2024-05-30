Manchester City set deadline on final decision from Pep Guardiola on Etihad Stadium future

Officials at Manchester City have outlined an internal deadline for when they expect a final decision from Pep Guardiola on his Etihad Stadium future.

The Catalan coach is entering into the final year of his current Manchester City contract, having last extended his agreement with the football club in the Autumn of 2022, ultimately ending the season with a Treble in his hands.

Pep Guardiola’s 2024/25 campaign will be the 53-year-old’s ninth season in charge of the Manchester City squad. But despite some belief that the former Barcelona man could be driven to reach the decade mark in his English football career, doubt is starting to creep in.

Reports following the conclusion of the most-recent season for Manchester City indicated that the upcoming season will be Guardiola’s final season in charge of the club, despite clear intent from the Premier League champions to extend their working relationship further.

While a final decision has certainly not been made by Pep Guardiola, and the legendary coach will be afforded time to rest and relax over the summer months, City have now seemingly outlined an informal deadline by which they would like to know where the situation stands.

That is according to the information of ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who reports that Manchester City will ask manager Pep Guardiola for a ‘final decision’ on his Etihad Stadium future by the upcoming Christmas.

It is explained that Guardiola’s ‘strong relationship’ with the club’s director of football Txiki Begiristain means that he will be ‘given the freedom to decide how and when he leaves’ Manchester City.

At present, the report states Guardiola is leaning towards leaving City after the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, while the club are conscious of how big a task it will be to replace him and want as much time as possible to come up with a succession plan and assess replacements.

But where could Pep Guardiola be headed next after his time at Manchester City eventually comes to an end?

ESPN go on to report that Pep Guardiola is unlikely to take another job in club management, but the Catalan coach does hold an ambition to lead a national team at a major tournament.

Possible candidates to replace Pep Guardiola have been few and far between in the general media, however there is certainly admiration from some figures within the Manchester City hierarchy for particular coaches currently working in the European game.

The City Football Group are monitoring the development and standards being set by Girona head coach Michel, after he led the La Liga side to a top-ranking finish in the Spanish top-flight and into the UEFA Champions League for next season.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been admired for some time now too, while Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024/25 season despite approaches from Bayern Munich and Liverpool in recent months will lead to some intrigue.

From the side of Pep Guardiola however, the Catalan boss has reiterated his admiration for the work of former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, whilst he has also indicated that the newly-appointed Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is destined for a Manchester City return in future.