Manchester City set condition to allow Joao Cancelo’s loan move to Barcelona

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed that Barcelona and Manchester City might have found a way to move forward with Joao Cancelo’s transfer.

The plan is for Barcelona to take Cancelo on loan with a condition that they must buy him for £25 million at the end of the loan period.

Previously, there have been discussions between Barcelona and Manchester City about Cancelo’s future. Apparently, these talks have not gone well because City insist on a £25 million transfer fee, which is approximately €30 million.

It is said that Cancelo is eager to stay with Barcelona and Manchester City are also open to letting him go because they don’t see him as part of their future plans.

However, they are clear that they won’t let him leave for less than their asking price. Furthermore, they are even considering taking Cancelo on their tour of the United States if his situation isn’t resolved after the Euro Cup.

City ready to deal with Barcelona on their terms

It is said that City are willing to loan Cancelo to Barcelona again, but only if Barcelona agrees to buy him for £25 million at the end of the season.

Manchester City want to deal with Barcelona on their terms for Joao Cancelo. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cancelo still has two more seasons left on his contract and he is even willing to reduce his salary from £180,000 per week (about €210,000) to help make the deal happen.

In a recent meeting, Manchester City’s management communicated to Jorge Mendes, Cancelo’s agent, that they are willing to reach an agreement.

However, they emphasised the need for a transfer deal due to other offers they have received for Cancelo.

Cancelo’s future hangs in limbo

Currently, Cancelo is on loan to Barcelona until June 30. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, so he still has three seasons left with the Premier League champions unless a transfer happens.

If no agreement is reached before the loan ends, Cancelo might play in Barcelona’s first summer tour game in Orlando on July 30, but in a Manchester City jersey.

This situation highlights the complexities of modern football transfers, where clubs need to balance their financial needs with the desires of their players.

Both Barcelona and Manchester City are navigating these waters as they try to finalise Cancelo’s future.