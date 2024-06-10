If Manchester City sell their versatile attacker he will be hard to replace

As the off-season continues Manchester City looks set for a busy summer. While there will be players that arrive at the Etihad this summer, there will no doubt be departures from the world champions. One player linked with a potential exit this summer is Julian Alvarez. But if he was to leave the world champions replacing the World Cup winner would be no easy task for Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported on PSG’s interest in Julian Alvarez. Furthermore, Romano also reports that the world champions want to keep their versatile striker. Lastly, Fabrizio Romano adds that Julian Alvarez would like to play more next season.

Replacing Julian Alvarez would be no easy task for Manchester City.

While the world champions have no intention of selling Julian Alvarez if he were to demand a move from City and depart finding a replacement would be no easy task. Alvarez is a quality striker in his own right but his versatility and work rate are important attributes to his game. They are also important to Pep Guardiola’s squad given how often he is called upon by the City manager. This season saw Alvarez play in a variety of roles for Manchester City as he became an integral part of the champion’s squad. As per transfermarkt.com, Alvarez played up front, as a number 8 and a 10 and on the wings during his 54 appearances for City this season. That versatility makes him a valuable weapon in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

If he were to depart the champions this summer finding a player who can fill the shoes of Julian Alvarez would be no easy task. Finding a replacement striker is doable. But finding such a versatile player who can contribute at such a high level is a different task entirely. That type of player is extremely hard to find. Plus if one is found it would likely be an expensive player to sign for Manchester City. The case for keeping Alvarez at the club far outweighs the alternative on closer inspection.

But as Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City have no intention of selling Julian Alvarez. The hope is that the World Cup winner remains a part of the world champions squad come the end of the summer transfer window.