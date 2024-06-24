Manchester City see opening bid rejected as release clause deadline strikes for primary target

Sensational claims from Italy have suggested that Manchester City have already seen an opening bid rejected for a potential new recruit in the goalkeeping position.

Interest in a fresh recruit between the sticks comes as uncertainty remains surrounding the future of Ederson, with the Brazilian international attracting strong attention from Saudi Arabia transfer officials.

Ederson may not be the only player on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer however, with a number of names linked with various solutions across Europe, as Mateo Kovacic attracts interest from Italy.

Following the conclusion of day 11 of the ongoing summer transfer window, here is everything you need to know to stay up to date with the latest Manchester City news and rumours circulating around global football media!

Arrivals

It is believed that the deadline on Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause is Monday 24 June, meaning Newcastle are now poised to be able to ask for whatever fee they desire should a club seek to engineer a transfer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Bruno Guimarães’ release clause worth £100 million in his contract at Newcastle United will expire tonight at 23:59PM UK time. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito would be willing to sell goalkeeper Christos Mandas for between €15 million and €18 million including bonuses. The Biancocelesti rejected an opening €2 million bid from Manchester City, who offered to take the Greek on loan with a €10 million obligation to buy. The Premier League champions are preparing a new and improved offer. (Il Messaggero)

Departures

Mateo Kovacic is one player that would be a ‘dream target’ for Inter should Hakan Calhanoglu leave this summer. However, the Italian club knows that any attempt at a reunion would be ‘no small matter’. (Il Giorno)

Kalvin Phillips has indicated to Manchester City that he wants to be back at the City Football Academy a couple of weeks before Pep Guardiola and other club stars not on international duty this summer. (Martin Blackburn, The Sun)

Contract Renewals

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.