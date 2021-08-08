Manchester City Season Preview

Last Season Summary

After seeing Liverpool take the title the season before, perennial favorites Manchester City had plenty to prove in 2020/2021, and the results were rather stunning. By the time the season had reached its halfway point around the Festive Period, the Citizens were already pacing the league table and looking a good bet at a title shot. And yet, it was at this stage that Manchester City turned it up to "eleven", going through a remarkable run of nearly three months where they simply won every game - league play, domestic cup, Champions League...it did not matter. With twenty-one straight wins across all competitions, they set an England club record. Several more records were set simultaneously involving their away results, which included a 23-game unbeaten run. By the time the streak ended in March, the title was well-decided.

So, what led to their title success this time around? Considering Rúben Dias won Player of the Year honors, that seems a good place to start. Ederson won the Golden Gloves and City found some continuity with a center back partnership of Dias and John Stones. Kevin De Bruyne did well with his time on the pitch, as one would expect, but he had a couple stretches of missed time due to injury. The surprise step up in midfield production would come from Ilkay Gundogan. Meanwhile, the biggest concern for the Citizens seemed to be the decline and eventual swan Song of Sergio Agüero. For the first time since his arrival to the Etihad, Aguero had little to do with City's season. Gabriel Jesus' chance to take the next step and replace Aguero was a mixed bag, but the supporting attacking weapons helped pick up the slack, with a big jump in development for Phil Foden and a glimpse of what talent they have in Ferran Torres.

Bottom line with this side, it just doesn't seem fair. The talent pool is so deep, City have the resources to rack up trophies every single season. However, they are still the most headache-inducing club to handle in fantasy circles, as rotation rears its head, week in-week out.

Summer Subtractions

As already mentioned, Sergio Agüero played his final season with the club and has been sold to Barcelona, along with teammate and young fringe defender Eric Garcia. While a departing Aguero is clearly a major impact, it is one City have already been able to absorb, as again, last season they made their bones with very little help from the Argentinian. Jack Harrison, who was loaned to Leeds United last season, has now moved there on a permanent basis. Again, not necessarily a "loss", and playing time for Harrison at City would likely have been non-existent. Several other prospects who are nowhere near fantasy radars have been loaned out so far this summer as well.

With the arrival of Grealish, and an already-established constant fight for pitch time among players making six-figure wages, we should expect Manchester City to let one of their big names go before the end of the transfer window. Guardiola, normally one to hold his cards close to the chest, has stated that Bernardo Silva is on the market for any interested clubs. If you are participating in draft leagues, Silva is looking a dangerous pick.

Summer Additions

Right, so in case you have just arrived to planet Earth, you might be aware of the £100m acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. England's most talented creative attacking player, entering the prime of his career, is set to start adding hardware to his home's trophy case. Already among the leaders last season on creating chances, and showing a knack for supplying and finishing goals, outside of a major flop due to pressure or injury, Grealish is poised to make a mockery of his 8m FPL price tag and is not making it past the second round of any draft leagues you might be in. He was deemed "not ready" for the Community Shield that City lost this weekend, which puts his Week 1 starting status in question, so there is debate whether he deserves a slot in one's FPL side from the jump, but one would think by the end of August, Grealish is going to be have one of the highest roster percentages in all of FPL.

The only other addition so far has been a free pickup of veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson, who is likely to back up the backup for City. No fantasy impact here. In terms of speculation, it cannot be passed over the ongoing drama between Harry Kane and Spurs with City being deemed the "likely" landing spot for England's top striker. Tottenham are playing their usual style of Daniel Levy hardball, so it is still up in the air if Kane moves to City. Should he arrive at the Etihad though, then City's attack, on paper, may be the strongest one yet since their renaissance started a decade ago.

Key Figures

Kevin De Bruyne - Some call him the best all around player in the world. Now, at the age of 30, we may only have a season or two of KDB playing at an all-world level. Much concern will be over his fitness, as it has been an issue over the years. But, when fit, there is no denying his skill set, which is to say...he has them all. The most expensive weapon among City assets - it is for a reason. KDB makes for a solid armband candidate virtually every week in one's PL side. If he isn't the first name off the board in a scratch draft, he is likely the second. He was left out of the Community Shield, again dealing with a niggle, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for news ahead of Week 1 about his status.

Rúben Dias - Player of the season honors for a center back pretty much tells the story in itself. When Liverpool slipped last season, one factor stood clear - the loss of Virgil Van Dijk. Conversely, what saw City go from title-contenders to outright dominating the league was the development and rock solid play of Dias. City's defensive record the previous season was not nearly impressive as this title-winning side's, pacing the league with 19 clean sheets and the least goals conceded in the PL. In a squad that sees all-world talent drift in and out of the XI, Dias may be the most dependable name for starts among all players not named Ederson.

Ilkay Gundogan - Gundogan is a fantastic midfield talent, so to see him accomplish what he did last season is not too much of a surprise, given his ability alone. What was shocking was that, despite what seemed like a bump in playing time for him, it actually wasnt the case. He has played nearly the identical amount of minutes in each of the past three seasons - 2025, 2012 and 2129. Has he earned the right to be more of a regular in Pep's XI? On a points per minute basis, Gundogan was at the top of the charts. Or, does Pep feel he gets the best from the midfielder by rotating him in and out the lineup? Last season may not be obtainable again from a stat perspective, but 75% of that production would still make his FPL price have value. And, there is something to be said about going for a cheaper option in City's attack. Less money invested, less stress when that investment is rested. City's highest-scoring outfielder last season going for 7.5m...might be worth the headache of "Pep Roulette".

Riyad Mahrez - Speaking of minutes, that has always been the debate around the value of Mahrez since he began playing at The Etihad. In the last three seasons, all with City, he has not played as many as 2,000 minutes once. And yet, over the past two seasons, he has had an average of ten goals and eleven assists. 21 goal involvements in under 2,000 minutes. It does not take a math whiz to figure out that Mahrez averages an attacking return every 90 minutes. So again, if you can manage dealing with the movement in and out of the XI, and hope this season Mahrez has an uptick in minutes, then he presents another tantalizing option.

Ederson - Want the chance to have City coverage and NOT worry about Pep Roulette? Ederson presents that option for you. Last season's leader in clean sheets, Ederson finished second only to Emiliano Martinez in points by goalkeepers in FPL. The only issue here is one's philosophy. You have to pay a premium for Ederson, in a position where the tendency for most managers is to go with a budget option, as one every season tends to emerge as a fantasy weapons just as good as the likes of Ederson. Martinez was the case last season. You are getting what you pay for with Ederson - the question is whether you want to spend so much or go after settling on this season's bargain star, hoping you guess right from the jump.

Position Battles

Outside of Ederson, Dias and De Bruyne - everything is a weekly position battle for Manchester City, even for the likes of Jack Grealish. Probably the biggest example of this is at the fullback position. For years under Pep, we have been hoping for that nailed-on attack-minded fullback who could rack up points both ways on a regular basis. Benjamin Mendy looked a good candidate for a while two seasons ago and Joao Cancelo looked to be the one last year, but in both instances, even when big returns would come, we would often see the likes of Kyle Walker come in the next game, playing on either side. Cancelo appears the most nailed of the bunch, as Walker's flexibility gives an option on the left over the likes of Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko, which is probably the weakest area of the pitch for City at the moment.

One area that should be battle-free is the midfield anchor, which Rodri should have covered. He has little value in the FPL format, but plenty in leagues that count all those physical-driven stats.

Until Harry Kane or another striker comes in, we may be witnessing a battle between Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling for the center forward position. Jesus is the only "natural" senior forward in the squad at the moment, but Sterling has plenty of experience there, too, and allows for that necessary atmosphere of competition between two players who have a tendency to turn off from time to time. Sterling can obviously still get pitch time on the wing, his natural spot, but the lack of strikers in the squad and the arrival of Grealish would lead one to believe that Sterling may see more looks at center forward than ever before this season.

John Stones was the preferred partner to Dias down the stretch last season and looks to be the clear choice to partner again, but between his injury history and history of keeping his role nailed down being a bit flighty, there will likely be a position battle here at some point, if Aymeric Laporte can reclaim a stake. Laporte was City's most-used center back the season before and the French international will feel he has more to offer in the prime of his career than to be a weekly backup to Stones.

Fantasy Take

I've been one to state on many occasion that the most important decision in playing FPL is choosing a good captain. I am beginning to think the SECOND-MOST important decision is choosing the right City players to roster at the right times. If you are playing close attention to City's full fixture list, taking all matches into account and tracking the pitch time for all players, while also having a bit of luck on your side, what could separate you from the average manager and finish with a high ranking, is knowing when to drop a Citizen and when to add one. You could find yourself rather unlucky and constantly wasting a transfer on a player that scored the previous weekend but was due a rest, because form doesn't matter to Pep when you have an all-world replacement to step in and keep all legs fresh. It is certainly a recipe for success for City, but it is a nightmare or a challenge, depending on how one looks at it, for fantasy managers to contend with. Still, you need to roll the dice and have representation of at least one of their players in your squad. As risky as timing one's City investment, it seems even riskier to attempt to avoid them for fantasy altogether.

Final Takeaway

FPL - At 8m and expected to play a huge and, for City anyway, regular role for his new team, Jack Grealish is looking the best value from City's attacking weapons, though it may take a week or two before he settles in.

If looking for defensive representation, then have 6m ready to spend either at GK with Ederson or at DEF with Dias.

If KDB at 12m is what is killing your ability to build an FPL team you like, Gundogan plus 4.5m, when you consider his points per minute average, may be the perfect alternative.

If Kane signs for City, just hand them the title already.

Draft - Maybe you were able to wait til the end of 2nd, start of 3rd round to grab Grealish before his move to City was final, but if your draft has yet to occur, he will probably be gone by the end of the 1st round, along with KdB going top two. Ederson and Dias deserve to be going where they are currently, but for all other City players, it is a risk/reward game. If a player falls a round later than you thought they would, or if no one is bidding much in auction, then take a chance on a Ferran Torres or a Joao Cancelo. Just understand that you may need to back them up with a player at the same position who is nailed on, and can fill in for your fantasy matchups when your City pick's turn to sit comes up.