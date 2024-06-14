Manchester City reportedly step up their chase for a Spanish international

Manchester City have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Spanish international Dani Olmo. The champions have long been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder. But a new report indicates City have pressed on with their move for Olmo but they would also face competition from PSG and Bayern Munich for his signature.

A report from Sport Zone indicates that Manchester City have made initial enquiries about signing Dani Olmo. Sport Zone also reports that PSG and Bayern Munich have also made enquiries about signing the Spanish international. Furthermore, Sport Zone adds that the €60 million release clause in Dani Olmo’s contract is now active.

As a player, Dani Olmo appears ideally suited to the Manchester City squad. With his technical ability and versatility, he would potentially be another dynamic option for Pep Guardiola’s squad. With his eye for goal and ability to play in tight spaces, there does appear to be a role there for Dani Olmo to fill in the world champions squad. If they are to strengthen their attacking options through midfield then the Spanish international could add something new to City’s set-up.

It may require a player to depart the club for Manchester City to sign Dani Olmo this summer. Pep Guardiola traditionally prefers to work with a smaller squad. If that remains the case for next season then it would likely take a spot opening up in City’s squad to accommodate the potential arrival of the RB Leipzig midfielder. Who that could potentially be remains to be seen at this stage of the transfer window.

But with PSG and Bayern Munich both showing interest in Dani Olmo it may force Manchester City’s hand. What happens next could become a story to watch for in the coming weeks.