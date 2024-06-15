Are Manchester City and Real Madrid set to battle it out for a River Plate midfielder?

Is another battle set to play out between Manchester City and Real Madrid? The two teams have had a fierce rivalry on the pitch in recent seasons. Now a new report indicates that their rivalry may extend to matters off the pitch as they battle it out to sign a River Plate midfielder.

Spanish publication Sport has reported that the two European giants are set to battle it out to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono. Furthermore, Sport reports that Real Madrid has already agreed personal terms with Mastantuono. But the La Liga giants are yet to agree a fee with River Plate. Sport also reports that this has opened the door for Manchester City to make their move for the River Plate midfielder. The champions have reportedly begun negotiations with River Plate to agree a fee for Mastantuono. Finally, Sport reports that River Plate are demanding the €45 million release clause in Mastantuono’s contract be paid for them to sell the midfielder.

Manchester City’s and Real Madrid’s rivalry continues to grow.

The rivalry between Manchester City and Real Madrid continues to grow. In the past three seasons, the two teams have played 6 epic matches in the UEFA Champions League. The winner of those epic ties over the past three seasons has gone on to win the Champions League. Their rivalry has now become one of the highest-quality rivalries in European football.

It is now beginning to extend off the pitch. Given the stature of both clubs, it is now common to see the two teams battle it out for signings. With both teams requiring a certain quality of player to add to their squads it is not unexpected to see them battle it out in the transfer market.

The two teams look set to battle it out for River Plate’s latest gem.

The latest player to be linked to both clubs is River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono. Mastantuno is an attacking midfielder who has earned rave reviews since being promoted to the River Plate first team. His dribbling, accurate passing and eye for goal are standout attributes of the youngster’s game. Mastantuno’s ability to ghost past defenders is a joy to watch. He appears to have the talent and potential to develop into another top-quality player from Argentina in time.

It is clear why teams such as Manchester City and Real Madrid appear set to battle it out for Mastantuno. He appears to be the next big thing to come from River Plate. City will be hoping their previous dealings with the Argentinian giants can help them land Mastantuno. They have previously signed Claudio Echeverri and Julian Alvarez from River Plate. Manchester City will be hoping this can give them the edge over Real Madrid in a transfer battle between the two teams for River Plate’s young attacking midfielder.