Manchester City ready to swoop for Manchester United target Eberechi Eze

A busy summer is expected at Manchester United with INEOS overseeing their first transfer window since taking control of the sporting structure at the club.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for some quality additions to his squad that underperformed badly for the majority of the campaign, eventually registering the team’s lowest-ever Premier League finish.

One of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford is Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze.

However, as reported by Fichajes, United will have to fend of stiff competition from their city neighbours to secure Eze’s signature.

Manchester City are willing to meet the €90 million asking price for the winger who has enjoyed a fine season with Oliver Glasner’s exciting Palace side.

Should City make an official offer for the winger, United are highly unlikely to be able to match the eye-watering fee.

Furthermore, the lure of playing for Pep Guardiola and in the Champions League is a much more attractive proposition than joining the turbulent red half of Manchester.

Eze has emerged as one of the most sought-after attacking players in the league after regularly impressing over the last couple of seasons.

He also looks comfortable on the international scene, standing out in England’s recent 3-0 win against Bosnia and is odds-on to make Gareth Southgate’s final Euro 2024 squad.

United could certainly do with a long term solution to the conundrum on the left-hand side of their attack which has seen Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Greenwood struggle for different reasons.

Eze would provide Ten Hag with a fine option on the left but with City circling, United will have to move fast.

However, with a decision is still to be made on the manager’s future, the likelihood of a mega-money transfer feels a long way off.

An announcement on Ten Hag is expected in the coming days.

