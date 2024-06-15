Manchester City ready to pay Spain star’s Bundesliga release clause

Spain international Dani Olmo is a summer transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Olmo has previously been linked with a return to Barcelona but they are not in a financial position to meet his €60m release clause at RB Leipzig.

However, despite Barcelona dropping out of the race to sign Olmo, other major European sides are still tracking him ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The crucial aspect to any potential move is speed with his exit clause in Germany reportedly only valid until July 15 before an expected increase.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, City are the current front runners to wrap up a deal, alongside interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The latter are unlikely to pay such a high price but that is not an issue for City or PSG.

Olmo was a La Masia player during Pep Guardiola’s stellar time in charge at Barcelona and the former La Blaugrana boss is an admirer of the versatile winger.