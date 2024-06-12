Manchester City ready to negotiate with Barcelona over defender’s transfer

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City are willing to negotiate with Barcelona regarding Joao Cancelo.

The Portugeuse full-back spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Barcelona and wishes to continue playing for the club.

Interestingly, Manchester City are open to facilitating his departure, as they do not plan to include the player in their squad as long as Pep Guardiola, who has a contract with City until 2025, is their manager.

Therefore, the Premier League champions are very much interested in finding a practical and agreeable solution for all parties involved, though this may prove challenging.

City have informed Cancelo and Mendes

During a recent meeting, Manchester City’s management informed Jorge Mendes, Cancelo’s agent, of their desire to reach an agreement over the full-back’s exit.

However, Manchester City are feeling the pressure to finalize a transfer deal because they have received other offers for Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo wants to continue at Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It is to be noted that they initially paid €65.5 million for Cancelo. In 2022, they extended his contract for two more seasons, meaning he is under contract until 2027.

With three years left on his contract, Manchester City want to recover their investment, reduce their salary expenses, and resolve the situation promptly. At Barcelona, however, acquiring him on a permanent transfer is going to be a financial problem.

For now, both Barcelona and Manchester City have already started discussions and aim to find a resolution soon.

Amids all this, Guardiola recently talked about Cancelo’s future, stating that if he wants to continue at Barcelona, the parties involved must find a way to reach an agreement.

“If he wants to stay at Barça and the two clubs manage to agree on the amount, Cancelo will return to play for Barça,” said the City manager, indicating that both clubs are working towards a solution that would allow Cancelo to continue his career at Barcelona.