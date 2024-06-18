Manchester City ‘practically rule out’ loan move for returning Brazilian forward

Manchester City forward Kayky is unlikely to be allowed to return to Brazil on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old moved to Manchester City for £9 million in 2021, signing an initial five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, after rising to teenage stardom in South America by becoming the youngest Copa Libertadores goalscorer.

Kayky has spent pre-season with Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad previously, and made his Manchester City debut against Swindon Town in the Emirates FA Cup in January 2022, before making his first Premier League appearance against Norwich City one month later.

The Brazilian is one of the many young players to be a part of the City Football Group network, with the forward spending time at Manchester City’s sister-club EC Bahia, where Kayky’s development was heartbreakingly hindered by a serious long-term injury.

Kayky had been directly involved in seven goals in 28 appearances, playing in the top tier of Brazilian domestic football, before being sidelined by an ACL injury in July 2023.

The 21-year-old is expected to return to football for the 2024/25 campaign following a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

As well as featuring for Manchester City’s first-team and Elite Development Squad, the Brazilian spent time on loan in Portugal at Pacos de Ferreira.

The forward is expected to be sent out on loan again next season, however Kayky is set to play football in Europe, after Manchester City officials ‘practically ruled out’ a return to Brazil for the 21-year-old, according to Rômulo Giacomin.

Kayky is in the ‘the final stretch of recovery’ from injury, and the player’s staff are reportedly working on securing a deal for the Brazilian to play in Europe from August.