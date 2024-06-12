Manchester City post new job advertisement for first-team analysis role

Premier League champions Manchester City are advertising for a new role within Pep Guardiola’s first-team set-up and specifically the analysis department.

It appears to be the latest move taken by the Etihad Stadium club as they look to strengthen their armoury ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and not just in the playing squad department as is more commonly reported in the media.

This summer has already seen a number of movements in the coaching world with links back to Manchester City, as former assistant coach Enzo Maresca became the new head coach of Chelsea, while legendary captain Vincent Kompany became Bayern Munich’s new manager.

Now, while Manchester City recruitment bosses continue their search for the next talents arriving into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad, work away from the playing team continues through a search for a new performance analyst.

As revealed by Training Ground Guru, Manchester City are currently in the process of taking on a new hire for the role of ‘First Team Performance Analyst, Set Pieces’, closing the job advert next week.

The posting lists seven key impacts to be undertaken by the successful applicant:

Lead the preparation of opposition Set Piece reports through the application of video and analytics Work in collaboration with the set-piece coach to prepare insights and content for pre-match team meetings [including use of telestration software to illustrate tactical patterns & routines] Attend 1st Team home and away fixtures as required to support all elements of match coding with specific responsibility for live set-piece feedback to coaches and players. Ensure post-match databases are maintained. Assist the Set Piece coach with training sessions and, support the Training Analyst to link training to games. Create set-piece performance reports which, identify trends and insights for leaders, coaches and players Work in collaboration with the men’s 1st team analysts in the delivery of set ups, matchday analysis and coach interaction. Support the 1st Team Performance Data Analyst to collaborate with CFG’s Football Intelligence team to establish more efficient / automated workflows and deliver strategic projects

In December 2022, Manchester City secured the services of highly-regarded Brentford analyst Jack Wilson for a role focusing on set pieces, with Wilson beginning work with Pep Guardiola’s side after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, an update on Wilson’s Linkedin appears to indicate that the new job posting issued by Manchester City is directly linked to his own future, with his time at the Etihad Stadium terminating in June 2024.