Are Manchester City poised to pounce for a Chelsea left-back?

Could Manchester City be poised to pounce to sign Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen? Maatsen impressed during the second half of the season during a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund. A new report indicates that City are poised to make a move for Maatsen if Borussia Dortmund are unable to afford to seal a deal for the Chelsea left-back.

Graeme Bailey has reported for HITC that Manchester City and Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Ian Maatsen. Bailey also reports that Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Maatsen on a permanent deal. But Bailey further reports that Dortmund are having trouble paying the £35 million release clause in Maatsen’s contract. Furthermore, Bailey reports that this has alerted both Manchester City and Aston Villa to the situation surrounding Ian Maatsen. Finally, Bailey adds that if Dortmund cannot complete a deal for the young Chelsea left-back Manchester City or Aston Villa may move for the young Dutch defender.

Signing Ian Maatsen makes sense for Manchester City.

Ian Maatsen does appear to be a player who fits the profile of a typical Manchester City signing. He is good enough to have a role in Pep Guardiola’s squad and given his age and potential his best football is ahead of him. He showed during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund that he is capable of playing at the highest level. Maatsen was a key part of the Dortmund side that made the Champions League final this season. That impressive form has reportedly caught the eye of the world champions.

Ian Maatsen could also find a role at left-back for Pep Guardiola’s side. The champions may need a playern understudy to Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is clearly City’s number one left-back but there does appear to be a need for another competent left-back in the City squad. With a £35 million release clause in Maatsen,’s contract he could be an affordable option to provide cover for Gvardiol. He is also young enough to develop and eventually become City’s first choice left-back if Gvardiol moves into another role in time.

Signing Ian Maatsen makes sense for Manchester City. It will be now be a story to watch for to see if City do make a move for the young Dutch defender. He ticks the necessary boxes as a potential Manchester City signing and could have a role to play if City do pounce to sign the Chelsea left-back.