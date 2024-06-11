Manchester City poised for multi-million cash boost thanks to imminent Aston Villa transfer

An imminent deal involving Aston Villa is set to issue Manchester City with yet another cash boost thanks to the instalment of a sell-on clause in 2019.

That concerns the future of Brazil international Douglas Luiz, who is currently at the centre of widespread transfer discussions emanating from both English and Italian media with reports of a move to Juventus.

It is currently understood that Juventus’ newly-appointed manager Thiago Motta has given the green light to a swap deal concerning Luiz, with the Italian giants and Aston Villa close to a final agreement featuring two players heading in the direction of the Premier League.

That swap agreement concerns Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr heading in the direction of Villa Park, with Juventus sanctioning a €20 million transfer fee on top of the players for the services of Douglas Luiz.

However, a new report has revealed that Manchester City are entitled to a portion of the transfer fee being issued by Juventus to Aston Villa for the former Etihad Stadium midfielder through a special clause installed several years ago.

That is according to the information of ManchesterWorld’s Michael Plant, that reveals Premier League champions Manchester City retain a 20 per cent sell-on fee of any future transfer concerning Douglas Luiz away from Aston Villa.

Manchester City remain in the market for a brand new array of midfielders this summer, as they not only seek back-up to Rodri during the course of the upcoming season, but also add additional creativity into their other options.

There is some concern over the immediate future of Bernardo Silva, who continues to have one eye on an Etihad Stadium exit, while Kevin De Bruyne’s age and longevity is causing some concern amongst recruitment bosses and coaching staff.

The Belgian international is also continuing to attract attention from the ambitious Saudi Arabian game, while his representatives have sounded out interest from Major League Soccer in the event of a Manchester City exit in the next few transfer windows.