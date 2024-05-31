Are Manchester City poised to move for an Everton defender this summer?

Are Manchester City poised to move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer? The champions appear well-stocked for centre-backs heading into the summer. But that has the potential to change. The Everton defender may become a realistic target for Manchester City if a centre-back were to depart the world champions this summer.

John Stones has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich. Jason Pettigrove has relayed a report from Fichajes for caughtoffside.com that Vincent Kompany has Stones as one of his primary transfer targets. If Stones did leave the champions would they move for Jarrad Branthwaite?

Wayne Veysey has reported for footballinsider247.com that the Premier League champions are keeping close tabs on Jarrad Branthwaite. Furthermore, Veysey reports that Manchester City may move for the Everton defender if a centre-back departs this summer. In addition to City’s interest, Veysey adds that Manchester United are also interested in signing Branthwaite. Finally, Veysey reports that Everton may be forced to sell Branthwaite due to the club’s financial position.

Manchester City’s reported interest in Jarrad Branthwaite could see them move for the England international.

There would appear to be two scenarios at play that may see Manchester City move for Jarrad Branthwaite. The first would be if a defender left the club this summer. If that was the case City’s hand would be forced into replenishing their defensive stocks. While the champions appear to have adequate defensive cover they would not want to enter the 24/25 season down a centre back. As it stands Pep Guardiola primarily uses Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Ruben Dias in the heart of his defence. Josko Gvardiol can play as a centre back but as it stands he is Guardiola’s left-back of choice. If a centre-back was to depart it would likely force City’s hand.

Another possibility could be that Manchester City consider Jarrad Branthwaite a player they must buy. The England international was one of Sean Dyche’s side’s best players during the 23/24 season. The impressive form he showed this season has put him on Manchester City’s radar. It does pose a that would City move for Branthwaite so they could secure one of England’s best young defenders? It isn’t a move that is out of the realm of possibility. They signed Josko Gvardiol last summer from RB Leipzig when it appeared that Pep Guardiola’s squad was well-stocked with players in Gvardiol’s role. But that signing proved to be a masterstroke. Is Branthwaite a player that is too good not to sign? That may be a question to ponder for the world champions this summer.

It is no surprise to see Manchester City linked with a move for Jarrad Branthwaite. The Everton defender is one of England’s finest young defensive prospects. It will be interesting to see if the champions move for the defender or focus on other areas of need during the transfer window.