Manchester City players were again in action for their countries

A host of Manchester City players were in action overnight as countries continued their preparations for a busy summer of internationals. Following on from City’s English contingent being in action on Friday night a plethora of City stars played yesterday.

First of all four Manchester City players featured in Croatia’s 2-1 win over Portugal. Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic both started for Croatia. Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva started for Portugal in their friendly meeting. Matheus Nunes came on for Portugal as a substitute in the second half. Gvardiol and Kovacic took out the bragging rights with their country’s 2-1 win. Both nations are considered amongst the favourites for the upcoming European Championships.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji started in Switzerland’s 1-all draw with Austria. Akanji once again put in a solid performance in his country’s fought draw. He will be hoping to carry his strong form from the 23/24 season into Euro 24.

Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb both started for Norway in their 3-1 defeat to Denmark. Haaland was again on the score sheet following on from his hat trick against Kosovo earlier this week. Unfortunately, Bobb and Haaland won’t feature at Euro 24 given that Norway failed to qualify for the tournament.

City’s midfield general Rodri started in Spain’s 5-1 win over Northern Ireland. Rodri put in another professional display which is in keeping with his status as one of the world’s best midfielders. Spain looks set for a big Euro 24 based on yesterday’s display.

Finally, Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne both started for Belgium in their 3-nil win over Luxembourg. Doku picked up an assist as Belgium cruised to a comfortable victory.