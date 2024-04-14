Manchester City: My players like pressure - Pep Guardiola on title race

Manchester City have won their past three Premier League games and are unbeaten in 27 matches in all competitions [Getty Images]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his players are thriving under the pressure of the Premier League title race.

City are two points clear at the top after their title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal both lost on Sunday.

The champions thrashed Luton 5-1 a day earlier and are now favourites to win their fourth title in succession.

"They like to play the pressure," the City manager said. "They like it when you are dead or alive."

Guardiola, speaking on Saturday after the Luton match, added: "That doesn't mean we are going to do it but I am pretty sure we will be there until the end because I know them, I see their faces in the meetings before games and how they prepare.

"That means we'll be Premier League champions? No, no. I am not saying that. But we will compete, that is for sure."

Liverpool and Arsenal both suffered surprise defeats on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace while Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by fourth-placed Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The two-point margin separating the top three teams means it remains the tightest title race at this stage of a season since 1998-99.

City move on to two decisive knockout games this week - against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.