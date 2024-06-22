Which Manchester City players have the potential to steal the show at Euro 2024?

Firstly, with their 2023/24 season ended, a host of Manchester City players will be in action over the summer. In addition, with Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking place, there will be a host of City stars in action. Furthermore, it promises to be a busy summer for City’s Premier League title winning heroes.

As it stands currently, there are 14 Manchester City players selected either in their nations official or provisional squads for the upcoming European Championships. The full list of Manchester City players selected for Euro 24 can be seen at the following link courtesy of mancity.com. Here are three Manchester City players who have the potential to steal the show at this summer’s European Championships.

City’s dynamic winger had an electric debut season at the Etihad. He started his debut season at the Etihad in sparkling fashion before his form tapered off during the middle of the season. During the final stages of City’s chase for history, Doku returned to his dazzling best as he became a key contributor as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a fourth consecutive Premier League title this season.

Jeremy Doku will head to Euro 24 with Belgium in sparkling form and full of confidence. If he is given the opportunity to shine for Belgium, he has the potential to be one of the stars of the tournament. With his pace and dynamic dribbling ability, he appears to be the ideal player who could star this summer. He is definitely one of the Manchester City players to watch at this summer’s tournament.

This summer promises to be the swan song in Kevin De Bruyne’s international career. The Manchester City club legend has had an illustrious career for Belgium, and he will be hoping to carry his country to success this summer.

De Bruyne will head into the tournament off the back of another impressive season. After missing 5 months of the season with a hamstring injury, he returned with a vengeance to help Manchester City claim more silverware. Across 26 appearances this season, he scored 6 goals and added 18 assists.

De Bruyne will be hoping to carry that form into Euro 24. It promises to be his last international tournament for Belgium, and he will hope to lead his nation to glory.

The third Manchester City player who could steal the show at Euro 24 is Phil Foden. He is an obvious selection given his outstanding 23/24 season. But there is no doubt he has the talent to carry England to their first major tournament win since 1966.

Foden’s all-around game and eye for a goal has the potential to be a game breaking attribute for England. If he carries his club form into the tournament, Foden could arguably be the star of the tournament this summer.

An exciting Euro 24 tournament awaits for Manchester City’s stars.

An exciting summer of football awaits with Euro 2024 and the Copa America only a few weeks away. Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden are three of Manchester City’s stars that could potentially be stars of the summer based on their performances for the world champions this season.