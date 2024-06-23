Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Sunday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and one could be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament’s group stages will involve 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups, with the final round of group stage fixtures taking place between Sunday and Wednesday across Germany.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, but only Germany, Portugal and Spain have booked their places in the last-16 ahead of the final set of matches.

Two matches will take place on Sunday, with one Manchester City player potentially involved in a Group A clash.

Switzerland vs Germany

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji could be in action for Switzerland against Germany in Group A on Sunday evening, with the fixture taking place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on BBC Two.

City Xtra will have live in-game player updates available on X/Twitter.