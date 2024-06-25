Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Tuesday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and four could be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament’s group stages will involve 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups, with the final round of group stage fixtures taking place between Sunday and Wednesday across Germany.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, with Manuel Akanji and Switzerland booking their place in the last-16, but Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol facing an anxious wait on whether Croatia have reached the knockouts.

Portugal, Germany, Spain and England have also qualified, and four matches will take place on Tuesday, with four Manchester City players potentially involved across Group C and Group D.

Netherlands vs Austria

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake could be in action for the Netherlands against Austria in Group D, with the fixture taking place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, kicking-off at 17:00 (BST) and live on BBC Two.

England vs Slovenia

Manchester City trio Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden could all feature for Gareth Southgate’s side against Slovenia on Tuesday evening in Group C. The Three Lions conclude their group stage campaign at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on ITV 1.

