Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Monday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and two could be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament’s group stages will involve 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups, with the final round of group stage fixtures taking place between Sunday and Wednesday across Germany.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, with Manuel Akanji and Switzerland booking their place in the last-16 on Sunday evening, alongside Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Two matches will take place on Monday, with two Manchester City player potentially involved in a Group B clash.

Croatia vs Italy

Manchester City duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol could be in action on Monday evening, as Croatia face Italy in Group B at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on BBC Two.

Albania vs Spain

Spain take on Albania in their concluding Group B game on Monday at the Düsseldorf Arena, however Manchester City’s Rodri will be unavailable for the fixture due to serving a yellow card suspension.

