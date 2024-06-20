Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Thursday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and four will be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament’s group stages will involve 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups, with the first round of fixtures having concluded on Tuesday evening, with Portugal facing Czechia.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, with the majority also enjoying successful starts to their Euro 2024 campaign.

Three matches will take place on Thursday, with four Manchester City’s players involved in clashes across Group B and Group C.

Denmark vs England

Manchester City trio Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden could all feature for Gareth Southgate’s side against Denmark on Thursday evening in Group C. The Three Lions continue their campaign at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, kicking-off at 17:00 (BST) and live on BBC One.

Spain vs Italy

Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be in action for Spain on Thursday night against Italy in Group B, with the fixture taking place at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on ITV 1.

City Xtra will have live in-game player updates available on X/Twitter.