Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Saturday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and six could be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament’s group stages will involve 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups, with the first round of fixtures having concluded on Tuesday evening, with Portugal facing Czechia.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, with the majority also enjoying successful starts to their Euro 2024 campaign, as matchday two concludes this weekend.

Three matches will take place on Saturday, with six Manchester City’s players potentially involved across Group E and Group F.

Turkey vs Portugal

Four Manchester City players could be involved in Saturday’s Group F clash between Portugal and Turkey. Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo could all feature, with the fixture taking place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, kicking-off at 17:00 (BST) and live on ITV 1.

Belgium vs Romania

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku could both feature for Belgium against Romania in Group E on Saturday, with the fixture taking place at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on ITV 1.

