Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Monday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and several will be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament kicked-off with hosts Germany facing Scotland in Munich on Friday night, with the group phases involving 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups.

Seven matches have already taken place over the opening weekend of the competition, with Manchester City players involved in four of the clashes, including Spain versus Croatia on Saturday evening – where Rodri faced teammates Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

Three matches will take place on Monday, with two Manchester City’s players involved in a Group E fixture.

Belgium vs Slovakia

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku could both feature for Belgium against Slovakia in Group E on Monday, with the fixture taking place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, kicking-off at 17:00 (BST) and live on ITV.

City Xtra will have live in-game player updates available on X/Twitter.