Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Saturday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and several will be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament kicked-off with hosts Germany facing Scotland in Munich, with the group phases involving 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups.

Three matches will take place on Saturday, with Group A and Group B fixtures, involving a total of four Manchester City players!

Hungary vs Switzerland

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji could be in action for Switzerland against Hungary in Group A on Saturday afternoon, with the fixture taking place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, kicking-off at 14:00 (BST) and live on ITV 1.

Spain vs Croatia

Three Manchester City players could be involved in the Group B clash between Spain and Croatia on Saturday, with Rodri representing Spain and Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol representing Croatia.

The clash is taking place at Olympiastadion in Berlin, kicking-off at 17:00 (BST) and live ITV 1.

City Xtra will have live in-game player updates available on X/Twitter.