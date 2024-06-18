Which Manchester City players will be in action at Euro 2024 on Tuesday

Manchester City have 14 players in action at the European Championship this summer, and four will be in action during today’s group stage fixtures.

Seven competing countries will include members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at the tournament in Germany, as Manchester City’s first-team players bid to add international silverware to their trophy cabinets this summer.

The Sky Blues lifted three trophies during the recent 2023/24 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, alongside winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and UEFA Super Cup in Greece.

Manchester City players were involved in 59 matches during the club campaign, and the 14 players at the European Championship will play at least three more games, with the group stages of the tournament taking place between Friday 14 June and Wednesday 26 June, in a jam-packed schedule.

The tournament kicked-off with hosts Germany facing Scotland in Munich on Friday night, with the group phases involving 36 matches between 24 different teams across six groups.

Manchester City players have been heavily involved in the action, with Nathan Ake impressing for the Netherlands and trio Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker starting England’s win over Serbia.

Two matches will take place on Tuesday, with four Manchester City’s players involved in a Group F clash.

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Four Manchester City players could be involved in Tuesday’s Group F clash between Portugal and the Czech Republic. Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Joao Cancelo could all feature, with the fixture taking place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, kicking-off at 20:00 (BST) and live on BBC One.

