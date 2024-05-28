Manchester City player ratings for the 23/24 season

Here are the City player ratings from Manchester City’s successful 23/24 season. Pep Guardiola’s side created history again this season as they claimed a fourth consecutive Premier League title. They also added the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet in what was a memorable campaign for the world champions.

While the season ended in disappointment with defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup final, there were some dazzling displays from several Manchester City players across the season. Phil Foden and Rodri were arguably City’s best two players across the entire campaign. There can be no doubt about their standing in the game after a dominant season from both. There were also key contributions from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake across the season.

Keepers

Ederson-8/10: City’s number one keeper was once again a key contributor across the entire season. His strong form has almost been forgotten given Stefan Ortega’s late season heroics, especially against Tottenham. But Ederson was superb all season and showed once again how important he is to the world champions.

Stefan Ortega-8/10: Ortega provided arguably the most important save of the season during City’s massive 2-nil win over Tottenham late in the season. Across the season, he was ever reliable in goal besides his error in the FA Cup final against Manchester United. His value to the champions is immense, and his future is now a must watch story across the summer.

Defenders

Kyle Walker-6/10: At times this season City’s captain was brilliant, and at others, he was well below his best. Walker at his best is still a key part of the Manchester City setup. The hope is that he can be more consistent next season.

Rico Lewis-7/10: It was another season of development for Lewis. While he featured more than last season, the youngster was barely sighted late in the season. He did have some brilliant displays throughout the season. His man-of-the-match display against RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage was a standout. He does appear poised for a bigger role next season.

Ruben Dias-6.5/10: Compared to previous seasons, Dias wasn’t at his usual high standards. He did, however, return to form late in the season as Manchester City made their charge to a fourth consecutive Premier League title. The hope is that next season, Dias will return to his best form after a down season by his lofty standards.

Manuel Akanji-9/10: The Swiss international was outstanding all season. He played in a variety of roles and never let the team down. Akanji has proven to be a shrewd signing since he arrived at the club from Borussia Dortmund.

Nathan Ake-8/10: Though he battled injuries at times this season, Ake was ever reliable when called upon. The Dutch defender is similar to Akanji in that he never lets his team down. A very consistent season from Ake.

John Stones-5/10: Injuries were the story of John Stones season. He never got a consistent run of games in to continue on from his impressive 22/23 campaign. Stones will be hoping for a clean bill of health next season.

Josko Gvardiol-9/10: The Croatian international was one of the signings of the season. He grew into the season and became one of City’s most consistent players across the final stages of the season. Debut seasons don’t come much better than what Gvardiol showed this season.

Sergio Gomez-4/10: Gomez never really got an opportunity to impress this season. It does appear that his future may lie elsewhere given his lack of football this season.

Midfielders

Rodri-10/10: City’s midfield general had another remarkable season. He carried City’s midfield at times and furthered his reputation. Rodri is arguably the best midfielder in world football, and his performance this season further enhanced his reputation.

Mateo Kovacic-8/10: He became a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side, especially late in the season. He proved to be a shrewd signing for the champions, and he was integral in City’s charge to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Matheus Nunes-5/10: Nunes failed to impress in his debut season with the club. He found opportunities to impress hard to come by. This summer appears key to his Manchester City career as he has the talent to succeed at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne-8/10: De Bruyne missed the opening 5 months of the season due to a hamstring injury. Upon his return, he was crucial in City’s chase for history. 18 assists and 6 goals in 26 appearances show just how vital he was to Manchester City’s season. A remarkable effort considering the severity of the hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

Bernardo Silva-8.5/10: He was again one of Manchester City’s most consistent players this campaign. Bernardo rarely lets the team down, and he had another fantastic season.

Phil Foden-10/10: Foden had the best season of his career. He became City’s main man, and the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year award and Premier League Player of the Season awards were fitting rewards for his season. 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions was a remarkable return from Foden as he took his place as one of the premier players in the game this season. Foden was City’s best player this season which see’s him sit top alongside Rodri in the City player ratings.

Attackers

Erling Haaland-9/10: 38 goals in 45 appearances was Haaland’s return this season which is a fantastic return from a striker. He did his job, and his end of season contribution was vital to City’s title win.

Julian Alvarez-8/10: Alongside Foden Alvarez helped carry City through a key spell of the season as De Bruyne and Haaland missed time with injuries. His form tapered off late in the season, but he had an impressive season.

Jeremy Doku-8/10: The Belgian international showed had an impressive debut season at Manchester City. He was impressive late in the season, which sets the scene for next season for Doku.

Jack Grealish-6/10: A disappointing season from Grealish. Injuries and a drop in form saw his production drop off from an impressive 22/23 campaign. He has the quality to bounce back next season, and when he is at his best, he is a key contributor to the world champions. The challenge is there for Grealish to bounce back next season.

Oscar Bobb-7/10: Bobb had an impressive debut season with City’s first team. His winner against Newcastle showed his immense talent, and he will be hoping for more opportunities to impress next season.