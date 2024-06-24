Manchester City planning huge £100 million transfer bid before the end of June

Newcastle United are reportedly bracing for Manchester City to make an imminent offer for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Pep Guardiola is expected to add to his Manchester City midfield this summer, with the Sky Blues bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title next season, alongside competing in the expanded UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup during the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester City lost former club captain Ilkay Gundogan last summer, and are facing uncertainty surrounding midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes this summer, as well fears surrounding the workload of Rodri.

Newcastle United and Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes is being targeted by Manchester City this summer, with the Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also attracted by the 26-year-old’s £100 million release clause.

The midfielder moved to Tyneside for £40 million from Lyon in January 2022, and was directly involved in 15 Premier League goals in 37 appearances last season, and also featured in all six UEFA Champions League matches for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle missed out on securing European football next season, and as a result are facing a headache surrounding financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules for the 2024/25 season, potentially forcing a major sale from St James’ Park this summer.

Give Me Sport claim that Newcastle officials are ‘bracing’ for an offer from Manchester City for the Brazilian international this month, with Etihad officials ‘positioning themselves’ to launch a £100 million transfer bid in the coming days.

Manchester City boss Guardiola is a ‘big fan’ of the 26-year-old, with a reported ‘fear’ at St James’ Park that they could lose Guimaraes to the Premier League champions in the next weeks.

The Brazilian signed a new five-year deal with Newcastle last year, and despite confusion surrounding the player’s release clause, Give Me Sport claim that it expires at the end of June.

A Manchester City move for Guimaraes could be dependent on outgoings, with the future of several first-team players to be resolved following the conclusion of the European Championship and Copa America.