Manchester City plan swap deal between Frenkie de Jong and Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are reportedly aiming to land Manchester United’s long-term midfield target Frenkie de Jong this summer in a swap deal with Bernardo Silva.

The Red Devils pursued De Jong back in 2022 when Erik ten Hag first joined the club.

A fee of €85 million was agreed to sign the Dutch midfielder in that summer but a deal never materialised as the player refused to leave.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag revealed that it was his plan that summer to unite Casemiro and De Jong in a midfield pairing.

The Dutchman claimed, “they would really be connected with each other. They would be really complementary to each other. That’s a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player.”

We know that Ten Hag would love the player at the club and, what’s more, it has been recently reported that Barcelona’s poor financial situation means they need to sell one or two of their highest earners and more valuable assets if they want to sign any players this summer.

However, with a limited budget due to PSR rules and a need to focus on defence and attack, it is unlikely that United could afford to pay the sort of money that Barcelona would demand for the star.

According to football365.com, arch rivals City could try and steal a march on United by offering a player that the Catalans have admired for many years.

The site states that “Man City are attempting to strike a swap deal for Frenkie de Jong by offering Bernardo Silva in exchange, according to reports.”

“Barcelona are still demanding €90m for De Jong, which is a ‘prohibitive figure’ for most clubs, and Man City are prepared to pay €30m plus Silva for the Netherlands international.”

It is also mentioned that new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is more open to signing the Portugal international than previous boss Xavi, due to the player’s flirting with Real Madrid in the past.

A deal for the Dutchman is still a long way away for the Citizens as there is still no indication that he wants to leave the Camp Nou; in fact, there were also reports in the Catalan media that Flick sees De Jong as an “untouchable” player.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



