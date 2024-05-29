Manchester City to permit Ederson exit on one condition – Former Liverpool star behind transfer pursuit

Manchester City to permit Ederson exit on one condition – Former Liverpool star behind transfer pursuit

Premier League champions Manchester City will permit the exit of mainstay first-team goalkeeper Ederson on one condition this summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international shot-stopper has somewhat surprisingly been thrown into doubt when it comes to his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, despite his importance to Pep Guardiola’s system.

The 30-year-old has revolutionised the way goalkeeping is perceived at Manchester City, having first joined the club in the summer market of 2017 from Benfica, taking over roles held by the likes of Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo, and Willy Caballero in the previous two campaigns.

However, following a season marred by freak injuries and increasing opportunities handed to the ever-impressive second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, there is a widespread belief that Ederson could now seek a new challenge in his career.

That belief coincides with an ambitious stance held by Saudi Arabian football bosses, who are looking to take on more football stars at the peak of their powers, as opposed to ageing profiles towards the end of their respective careers.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Ederson is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, while one of the goalkeeper’s best friends and former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been trying to ‘convince him’ to make the switch.

It is further detailed that Manchester City are willing to offer a contract extension to the Brazilian international goalkeeper, but will not stand in his way should an offer be received over £50 million.

Manchester City would be dealing in the transfer market with Saudi Arabia for the second season running, having sold both Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte to clubs in the Middle-East in blockbuster moves.

A number of clubs had also held interest in Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Ilkay Gundogan at the time, with the latter duo ultimately opting for FC Barcelona, whilst the Portuguese midfielder remained at Manchester City for another season.

The future also remains uncertain with regards to Bernardo Silva, as Manchester City wait to see whether the 29-year-old will pursue an exit away from the club for the fourth summer transfer window in succession.