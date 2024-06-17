Manchester City owed staggering eight-figure fee from transfer completed three years ago

Premier League champions Manchester City are still owed an enormous eight-figure fee from one club through a transfer completed over three years ago.

The former Etihad Stadium winger Ferran Torres first joined Pep Guardiola’s side during the summer transfer window of 2020 from Valencia, in a deal understood to have been worth just €23 million at the time.

Despite promising signs and performances in a Sky Blue shirt, Torres ultimately fell out of favour during the 2021/22 season and mainly due to injury, subsequently agreeing a transfer to Barcelona for €55 million, plus conditional add-ons worth €10 million.

However, new information has detailed that despite Torres now being linked with a further move this summer, Manchester City are still yet to have earned the full agreed transfer fee from officials within the Catalan club.

That is according to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, who reports that Etihad Stadium officials are still owed over £20 million from the transfer of Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona – completed in 2021.

That information was part of a wider report into the situation concerning wantaway full-back Joao Cancelo, whom Manchester City have now told Barcelona officials to ‘stop wasting our time’ on the Portuguese international.

It is claimed that any further loan requests concerning the 30-year-old will cost the La Liga giants 35 per cent of the defender’s £25 million asking price, as well as a ‘cast-iron purchase agreement’ for the summer market of 2025.

Joao Cancelo has been out of Manchester City’s squad under Pep Guardiola since January 2022, with his original six-month loan move to Bayern Munich followed up by a further 12-month agreement with Barcelona for the most recently completed campaign.

The former Juventus and Inter defender was largely replaced within the Etihad Stadium squad by a mixture of Rico Lewis’ rise from Academy to senior level, and John Stones’ emergence as a more than suitable option in the inverted right-back role.

Kyle Walker has also shown little to no signs of slowing down despite his age disadvantage in comparison to Cancelo, and the England international has since taken on the role of captain at Manchester City.