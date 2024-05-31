Manchester City opens pop-up-store in New York City

Ahead of the club’s pre-season visit to the USA this summer, Manchester City has today announced the opening of a new CityStore at Rockefeller Center, a global icon and New York City's most dynamic destination to work, play, dine, and shop

To celebrate the opening weekend and Manchester City men’s first team recently securing the Premier League title, the prestigious Premier League trophy will be in store on Saturday 1st, Sunday 2nd and Monday 3rd June from 10am to 7pm, allowing fans to get photos with the trophy.

Customers can also expect other surprises in the New York store this weekend, such as the club mascots and giveaways.

The new store is the latest expansion of the club’s global retail offering following the successful opening of additional City Stores at Manchester Arndale and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, as part of the ‘City Challenge’ experience, in 2023. The club has worked with retail partner stichd to execute and operate all of the stores, also including the City Store at the Etihad Stadium.

Serena Gosling, Director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing at Manchester City, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of our brand new store in the heart of New York City, marking another huge milestone for our global retail offering.

“The US market continues to provide exciting opportunities for Manchester City to grow and we’ve experienced an increase in engagement and support from the region over the past few years across a number of areas, including a 48% uplift in sales from our online CityStore this season.

“Ahead of our summer tour, this store offers a further touchpoint for our fans within the US to engage with the club and we’d like to thank our retail partner stichd and its staff for their support.”

Pete Emerick, Licensing Manager for Stichd Football said: “Stichd is delighted to be partnering on this exciting new project in New York. We look forward to working with Man City and delivering a fantastic experience for the fans and look forward to further activations this summer within the store as part of the club’s visit to New York as part of its wider preseason tour.”

Further activity to celebrate the store opening will also take place this summer when Manchester City men’s team visit the US on preseason tour for four fixtures across the country including taking on AC Milan at the Yankee Stadium.