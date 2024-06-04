Manchester City to open talks over blockbuster double contract renewal with first-team stars this summer

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to open talks over two major contract renewals in Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad this summer.

The extension of services within the Manchester City first-team squad is likely to be a simultaneous priority this summer alongside Etihad bosses’ recruitment plans and potential new summer signings.

Work has already begun in the contract renewal department following the close of the season, with veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson penning a new one-year extension with Manchester City in recognition of his invaluable offerings in the dressing room.

However, work is set to continue with a clear focus on two of Manchester City’s most integral first-team stars in light of their outstanding contributions to the club’s historic Treble and fourth success Premier League title successes.

That is according to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, who reveals that Etihad Stadium bosses are set to open renewal talks with both Phil Foden and Rodri this summer over ‘major’ new contracts.

While both players remain contracted with Manchester City until the summer of 2027, it is explained that the England and Spain midfield internationals are set for ‘huge’ pay increases following their respective outputs for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Foden saw his output in the most-recent 2023/24 season recognised through the winning of two major individual awards, claiming both the Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Season, and the Premier League’s Player of the Season.

Those successes came after Foden recorded an outstanding goalscoring output of 27 goals and 12 assists provided in 53 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as the second-highest goal contributor in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

As for Rodri, the Spanish defensive midfielder has remained integral to the way Manchester City operate for the best part of his entire career at the club thus far, having first joined from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

It was Rodri who scored Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League winning goal at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul last summer too, as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed the European crown for the very first time courtesy of a 1-0 win over Inter.